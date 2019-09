The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere

There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day "fashion" jewelry that rotates as often as our shoes (like cool hoops , fun rings that may temporarily turn your fingers green, and stackable necklaces ). While the former leans on classic cuts and traditional silhouettes, the latter is all about opting for personality over the 4 Cs