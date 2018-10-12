The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere

There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day "fashion" jewelry that rotates as often as our shoes (like cool hoops, fun rings that may temporarily turn your fingers green, and stackable necklaces). While the former leans on classic cuts and traditional silhouettes, the latter is all about opting for personality over the 4 Cs.
Like all other fashion-related categories, jewelry comes with its own seasonal trends. This fall, we're spotting a lot of color play, tons of kitschy and chunky gemstones, and even more pearls. Don't worry, they're getting a 2018 update that's far from the fare in your grandma's jewelry box.
From kaleidoscopic drop earrings to chain-link rings, this season's bling packs more punch than just pretty. Shop our top five statement making trends ahead.
