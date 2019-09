Who knew we'd reach a day where we'd lament all the cheap Claire's hoop earrings we were once so quick to toss out? From baby hoops and studs to J.Lo-inspired styles so big our flip phones could slip through them, hoop earrings are the one item we wish we kept around. Now that hoop earrings are re-entering the fashion mainstream , we're trying our best to catch up on the dormant staple.