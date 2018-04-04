Who knew we'd reach a day where we'd lament all the cheap Claire's hoop earrings we were once so quick to toss out? From baby hoops and studs to J.Lo-inspired styles so big our flip phones could slip through them, hoop earrings are the one item we wish we kept around. Now that hoop earrings are re-entering the fashion mainstream, we're trying our best to catch up on the dormant staple.
But buying a good set of hoops isn't what it once was. Instead of relying on a flimsy set of four different circle sizes, the earring category has evolved, with more upscale varieties of unique designs and shapes now available. Where our shopping approach used to consist of aiming for thinner and bigger, crafty styles with added hardware and varying degrees of thickness have made searching for a staple silver hoop earring so much more fun.
Call on our favorite silver sets up ahead for some inspiration on how to mix this updated classic into your wardrobe.