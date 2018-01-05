Go Big Or Go Home: 27 Extra-Large Gold Earrings For Making A Statement

Nothing makes a person stop you in the streets and ask, "Excuse me, where did you get those?" quite like a pair of extra-large earrings. Located in an unexpected place (i.e.: close to your face), they draw attention like few items can.
After a handful of seasons of riding out the minimalist movement, it's simultaneously jarring and exciting to see bold jewelry rise back into popularity once again. Indie jewelry brands are making their mark in the industry with quirky designs made of polymer and clay, Rachel Comey has been making us swoon with collection after collection of evening-ready acrylic sets, and the return of gaudy, Versace-esque doorknockers has never felt more relevant.
Best of all, you don't have to look for unexpected materials to find unexpected earrings. Fine jewelry designers and fast-fashion brands alike are offering statement pieces in a color that speaks to us all — minimalist, maximalist, and everyone in between: gold. Big, bold, and gold is a hard combination to beat, and there's a reason the Ear After Ear Instagram account calls a good set of large earrings "face furniture." Silly, but true. Now time to decorate.