10 Major Statement Earrings, Because Bigger Is Always Better

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site—which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world—to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Just as trends in denim silhouettes fluctuate from skinny, to wide, and sometimes somewhere in between, earrings follow a similar pattern. A few years back, delicate was the name of the game — tiny studs, baby hoops and other itty-bitty shapes were irresistible at places like Catbird and Verameat. And while we still love our simple, subtle, everyday pieces, big earrings are having a big moment. We hope your earlobes are ready for this, because bigger is better in the year 2018, and the good news is, this larger-than-life lobe-decorators can pretty much be the focal point of your outfit (getting dressed just got a whole lot easier).
And, while it's tempting to stock up at your local H&M or Forever21, you might be better off investing in an indie-designed statement pair that's made to last (instead of tarnishing after one wear) and is likely more uniquely designed. After all, if you're going to make a statement, you don't want it to be the same statement as everyone else. So of course, we tapped our friend Anna Decilveo, Tictail's product merchandiser, to highlight some of her favorite pairs on the platform — and they're kind of major.
Sorry, basic hoops and delicate bits and bobs — it's been real. Click on to shop these bigger, better must-haves.