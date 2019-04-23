Skip navigation!
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by
Emily Ruane
More from Indie Designers
Shopping
This Recycled Textiles Keds Collaboration Is Super Limited & Selling Out Fast
Emily Ruane
Apr 23, 2019
Fashion
Your Sustainable Lingerie Starter-Pack
Eliza Huber
Apr 22, 2019
Fashion
Universal Standard & Rodarte Teamed Up On A Game-Changing Size-Inclusive Collection
Eliza Huber
Apr 9, 2019
Shopping
Our Under-$200 Picks From This Indie Shop's Plentiful Sale
From the moment it launched as a tiny vintage boutique in Richmond, Virginia back in 1996, indie retailer Need Supply has commanded our attention — and
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Need Supply's New Arrivals Are Too Good To Resist
Ever since the holidays, shopping online has been anything but ideal. Deep discounts left our favorite e-tailers disorganized, consisting mostly of
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
These $10 Waxing Strips Will Convince You To Toss Your Razor
Women are the world's most resourceful creatures for a number of reasons, but my personal favorite is the fact that for thousands of years, without fail,
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Where To Buy Well-Made Lingerie For Under $100
We can't be the only ones who scratch our heads at the insane prices lingerie can go for. While we'll be the first to point out that luxury lingerie
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
You're About To See This Ring Style Everywhere Come 2019
Here's a thought: What makes signet rings different from the rest? Where we used to see fingers weighed down by dozens of tiny, stackable rings, we're now
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
10 Indie Brands To Watch, Plus The Must-Have Piece From Each
Fall is always associated with a fresh start. Even though it's a couple of months away from the new year, this change of seasons, in particular, always
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
6 New Cult Shoe Brands Fashion People Love
Good news: eye-wateringly expensive shoes aren't cool anymore. Just take a look at this season's street style. Instead of big-budget brands, editors,
by
Holly Swayne
Fashion
6 Under-The-Radar Brands To Add To Your Wardrobe This Fall
With Fashion Month one-and-done (hundreds of shows and four cities later, phew!) and the ushering in of a new season comes a fresh slew of brands to know
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
9 Sandal Alternatives To Flip-Flops (Because, Well, You Know)
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand Is Rooted In Sustainability
We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is
by
Ray Lowe
Jewelry
10 Major Statement Earrings, Because Bigger Is Always Better
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How To Get Your Hands On These Exclusive, Insta-Worthy Pieces
Ganni. Staud. Rixo. Wandler. These are all names you either know from Instagram, or will very soon. Because if you follow any amount of fashion-related
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Fashion Girls, Rejoice: Ganni Has Finally Launched In The U.S.
If you live in the United States and have tried to shop the graphic tees, printed dresses, or cutesy socks from It-brand of the moment Ganni, you were
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
10 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Made By Actual Moms
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Brand Only Launched Last Week & Already Has A Celeb Fan Club
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How One Designer Is Making Shoes That Get Better With Age
Making environmentally conscious shopping decisions in today’s retail landscape isn’t as easy as it should be. With Earth Day, April 22, right around
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
We Found This Brand On Instagram & Now Bella Hadid Is Wearing It
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
10 Of The Most Popular Products On Tictail Right Now
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
10 No-Brainer Jumpsuits That Make The Perfect One-Piece Outfit
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Celebrate Women's History Month With These Female-Run Brands
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
5 Cult Brands On What Makes An 'It' Bag
What exactly makes an 'It' bag? Is a cult carryall a piece that possesses classic features and fabrics, or does its must-have nature lie in its ability to
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
We Are
So
Excited About These Indie Beauty Launches
When you’re a beauty obsessive, going through the fabled aisles of your go-to beauty emporiums can get to be kind of predictable — been there, tried
by
Us
Fashion
Forever 21 Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Swimwear Line
On Thursday, Shea Marie, the designer behind the swimwear line Same Los Angeles, accused fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 of ripping off two of her
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
28 Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not because the end is near for the never-ending list of gifts to buy, or the guides claiming to have the
by
Channing Hargrove
Plus-Size Fashion
The Size-Inclusive Brands You Need To Know
There’s no denying the state of plus-size fashion has massively improved over the last few years. We're no longer forced to choose between matronly,
by
Liz Black
Fashion
Anthropologie Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Jewelry Desi...
On November 20, jewelry designer Laurel Hill received a message from her friend that contained a screenshot of a pair of hoop earrings from an
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How To Appreciate Latinx Culture Without Appropriating It
With Halloween (literally) around the corner, a few college campuses are doing their part to educate its students on what makes for a culturally sensitive
by
Channing Hargrove
