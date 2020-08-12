Brother Vellies’ New Launch Is A Collaboration With When We All Vote & Keds

No matter how much love we have for our fancy shoes, given our new at-home lifestyles, opportunities for wearing them these days are few and far between. Instead, over the course of the last five months, it’s been our collection of logo-printed, polka-dotted, and color-blocked socks that have adorned our feet. And the cozier they are, the better. So when we caught wind that Aurora James' Brother Vellies was designing a crew sock that's just as luxe as the beloved (and often sold-out) Cloud Sock, our ears (and toes) immediately perked up. And that’s not even the best part.
On Wednesday, Brother Vellies launched a two-piece collection in partnership with sneaker brand Keds and When We All Vote, a nonprofit organization, launched by Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, and more celebrities, that focuses on increasing participation and closing the race and age voting gap. The capsule includes a pair of crew socks with a logo design that reads “Vote” in red and gray lettering, and canvas slip-on sneakers with the words “When we all vote” written on the side in James’ handwriting. The sneakers’ laces are also printed with the organization's name and include detachable silver “Vote” charms.
All proceeds from the sneakers, which are priced at $95, will go to When We All Vote, to help ensure that everyone who is willing and able to vote in the November presidential election can do so safely. For every pair of $35 crew socks sold, the brand will donate $5 to the same cause.
Both the outdoor and indoor footwear options courtesy of Brother Vellies, Keds, and When We All Vote will be available for purchase on Friday 8/14 at noon EST, but you can pre-order them today on BrotherVellies.com.
