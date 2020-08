Brother Vellies’ New Launch Is A Collaboration With When We All Vote & Keds

No matter how much love we have for our fancy shoes , given our new at-home lifestyles, opportunities for wearing them these days are few and far between. Instead, over the course of the last five months, it’s been our collection of logo-printed, polka-dotted, and color-blocked socks that have adorned our feet. And the cozier they are, the better. So when we caught wind that Aurora James' Brother Vellies was designing a crew sock that's just as luxe as the beloved (and often sold-out) Cloud Sock, our ears (and toes) immediately perked up. And that’s not even the best part.