These 16 Indie Fashion Sales Will Help Combat Prime Day Burnout

If you’re not a regular Amazon Prime user, Prime Day — one of the biggest shopping events of the year — can be overwhelming, to say the least. For starters, it’s commonplace for the site to shut down from so many people logging on all at once. Between that and the vast number of discounts to wade through, it’s inevitable to feel burnt out after a full day of browsing. Our solution? Taking a break from it all to check out some of the equally covetable discounts happening on the indie side of retail. Despite what the internet might have you believe right now, there are sales going on outside of the Prime universe — and we’ve gathered them all up in one easy-to-navigate place.