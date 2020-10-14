Ganni Launched A Cozy — & Sustainable — Line Of Sweatsuits

The collection also puts the brand, which has, since husband-and-wife duo Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup took over at the helm in 2009, put an emphasis on sustainability, one step closer to fully mapping its supply chain. According to the press release, 75% of the collection’s supply chain is traceable, from the garment manufacturing (stiching, assembling, etc.) and the handling units (dyers, laundry, tannery, etc.) to the fabric and yarn mills. (The only step that Ganni is not yet able to trace in full is where the raw materials used to manufacture the line come from.) “We’re really proud to have reached 75% traceability in stages 1 to 3 of the supply chain across this collection,” said Ditte Refstrupp. “But our goal is to reach 100% traceability in the future. It’s been a real learning curve, with lots of challenges along the way, but we’re super proud to have worked with fabrics made of recycled materials,”