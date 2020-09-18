What Does A Fashion Brand Need To Achieve Cult Status?

Anderson says it makes sense that what used to be defined as “cult” is evolving. “Cult brands changed because our culture, needs, and resources have changed. I believe change is important and necessary for growth as a culture,” she says. "As life evolves, I believe the idea of a ‘cult brand’ will evolve as well. What makes something launch or pop today will change in the next six months or in the next five years. The definition of a 'cult brand’ will shift and change as our culture, resources, and day-to-day necessities change. What we need today will never be what we need tomorrow, and that’s the excitement of growth and human evolution.”