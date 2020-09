What Does A Fashion Brand Need To Achieve Cult Status?

In 2020, according to Anderson, Hersan, and Maguire, no brand is more emblematic of cult status than Telfar, which Maguire calls “THE brand for fashionistas at the moment.” The Telfar Clemens-led, Brooklyn-based unisex brand — that just won the CFDA Fashion Award for the American Accessories Designer of the Year category and revealed an upcoming UGG collaboration — has become known for its “Bushwick Birkin.” The tote, which comes in three sizes and many colours, has become so heavily sought out that it earned its own security program after every drop sold out and fell prey to resellers hiking up the price . There is also the way Telfar caters to its audience. Telfar is not only groundbreaking for its inclusive approach to luxury — the most expensive tote goes for $250 (£200) which, while not cheap, certainly doesn’t even come close to the cost of many other luxury It bags — but also for the way it puts its community first. “It's not for you — it's for everyone,” reads the website.