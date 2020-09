Telfar Won NYFW By Announcing A Collab With UGG

This announcement by Clemens couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only is Telfar coming off the back of a CFDA win and a number of near-instant sell-outs of his signature tote bag, but UGG boots are also having a moment. (It is almost autumn, after all.) According to the fashion search engine Lyst , demand for UGG boots is up 24% week-over-week, with more than 41,000 searches for the brand in the last month alone. Of the most popular items are the Fluffette slipper, the Fluff Yeah slides, and the Classic Ultra Mini Boots, Lyst reports. And given that Clemens can be spotted in the Instagram video wearing the latter style, one can only hope it’ll be part of the UGG x Telfar mix come 2021 when the collection is released.