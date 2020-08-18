For One Day Only, You Can Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

On Monday, Telfar announced the Bag Security Program, a one-day-only shopping event that will grant all Telfar shoppers a foolproof method of obtaining the exact Shopping Bag(s) they’ve been trying (and failing) to buy this summer. Here’s how it works: For just 24 hours, shoppers can pre-order a Shopping Bag in any size, colour, or quantity with “guaranteed delivery,” according to the brand. “The pre-order poses as a novel business solution to overwhelming demand, as the brand is now unsure of how many bags need to be actually supplied to fully meet demands,” a press release said. “Most importantly, however, Telfar wanted to hone back in on their messages that the bags are for everyone, and that Telfar is for the people.”