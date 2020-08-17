For One Day Only, You Can Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

View this post on Instagram
𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗙𝗔𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗚 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 🔐🔐🔐 • AUG 19TH 2020 • EVERY SIZE AND COLOR WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR UNLIMITED PREORDER FOR 24 HOURS • STARTING AT 12:00 AM EST • ORDER YOUR BAGS AND WE WILL MAKE THEM FOR YOU. • YOU WILL GET IT BEFORE JANUARY 15TH • PERIOD TELFAR is a black-owned, non-gendered fashion project established in 2004. The Shopping Bag first dropped in 2014 — 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗴 𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 — 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱. 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴. But we are not about hype and scarcity. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community. But when thousands of bags sell per second we can't even know how many to make. We plan production 6 months in advance. It takes time and money to make bags and we are 100% self financed. The BAG SECURITY PROGRAM let’s you secure your bag without the stress of drops. There are SPECIFIC RULES that makes it possible for us to offer this please READ at SHOP.TELFAR.NET[linkinbio] If you dont want to wait — Drops ARE coming. NEXT DROP 8/18 @ 12PM EST: 🍬BUBBLEGUM + 🔋DARK OLIVE + 🍊ORANGE [SMALL + MEDIUM only] song: @jah.x
Advertisement