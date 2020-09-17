Telfar Won NYFW By Announcing A Collab With UGG

Fans of the NYC-based brand know that Clemens is a long-time fan of the boot brand. In fact, he used UGG boots in shows going back to 2010, though he admits in the press release that he used them unofficially and was not authorized to do so. (Clemens notably deconstructed the classic UGG boot for his fall ‘11 fashion show.) But the brand didn’t mind, it seems. “Telfar is exceptional; a true pioneer and visionary and one of the first designers to believe that being unapologetically yourself is sexy,” said Andrea O’Donnell, the president of Fashion Lifestyle at Deckers Brands which owns and operates UGG. “We believe in the same thing,” she continues. “Fashion can be real, democratic, and aspirational all at the same time.”