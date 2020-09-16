Chromat’s NYFW Film Sends An Important Message & Debuts New Masks

In the film, Yearwood and Miller discuss the difficulties and discrimination they face as trans athletes. “I personally do not feel that one would choose to go through all that we have to go through with transitioning solely to win a few medals,” Yearwood. Both runners were defendants in a lawsuit that sought to block them from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut. “They’re making it seem like we’re the only two transgender athletes ever in the whole world,” Miller says. “And we’re really not, it’s just that we speak up and we stand for ourselves, which is important. And I feel like when other trans people see that, it really inspires them to do the same because not everyone is brave and outspoken like we are.”