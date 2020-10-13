'Tis the night before Prime Day and counter-sales from a slew of top retailers are stirring all across the web. We're talking about heavy-hitters like Walmart and Target kicking off competitive sitewide promotions in tandem with Amazon's big event — alongside a smattering of more select brands like Ella Paradis and Pact throwing their marked-down hats into the super-sale ring.
We're likening this unprecedented holiday shopping opp to a Black Friday come early — even Nordstrom Rack has bedding up to 86% off! Not to mention, Homesick Candles blessing deal-hunters with an extra 20% off an already discounted warehouse candle collection...The big-sale buck does not stop at Amazon, and neither should you. If you're not all about that Prime-Day hype, then click on into the other killer deals ready to compete for your hard-earned coin ahead.
