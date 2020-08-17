After what's seemed like a long and fruitless (aka Prime Day-less) summer, the internet is finally starting to sizzle with whispers surrounding the imminent return of Amazon's biggest annual event. Last year, July 14 and 15 marked the two hottest days for online shopping of the season — and although we've gotten a taste of such infamous savings with June's The Big Style Sale and now August's Big Summer Sale Events, we're still waiting for Prime Day 2020 to satiate our deal-hunting appetites. According to Amazon (and talk around
town the internet), P-Day is still *on*. Below, we're dishing out the details on everything we know so far about this year's big-kahuna blowout; including when it's set to go down, how to shop it, and what goods will be marked down — plus a few deals that you can score currently score in the meantime.
When is Prime Day this year?
You can't believe everything you read on the internet — but, according to well-respected pubs like Wirecutter and Techradar, it seems like the mega-shopping moment is set to happen sometime in the fall (with talk of it taking place as soon as October). CNET reported that Prime Day already took place in India, on August 6 and 7.
How can I shop Prime Day deals?
Similarly to past years, you won't be able to escape Prime Day messaging on Amazon.com — with deals being splashed on the homepage, banners, and on the Daily Deals hub, formerly known as the Goldbox, home of the famed Lightning Deals.
What's going to be on sale?
Specific Prime Day highlights are still being kept hush-hush for now — but we have reason to believe that home appliances, personal care products, in-house beauty, apparel brands, and big-ticket items like electronics will again be price-slashed during the two-day event.
Are any Prime Day deals available now?
Sadly, no. But, be sure to watch this space as we update you with all the latest factoids surrounding Amazon's most anticipated sale of the year. That being said, as we mentioned earlier, you can shop markdowns year-round on Amazon's deal page in addition to its currently live The Big Summer Sale Event. Below, find some of our current need-to-cart finds.
