After what's seemed like a long and fruitless (aka Prime Day-less) summer, the internet is finally starting to sizzle with whispers surrounding the imminent return of Amazon's biggest annual event. Last year , July 14 and 15 marked the two hottest days for online shopping of the season — and although we've gotten a taste of such infamous savings with June's The Big Style Sale and now August's Big Summer Sale Events , we're still waiting for Prime Day 2020 to satiate our deal-hunting appetites. According to Amazon (and talk aroundthe internet), P-Day is still *on*. Below, we're dishing out the details on everything we know so far about this year's big-kahuna blowout; including when it's set to go down, how to shop it, and what goods will be marked down — plus a few deals that you can score currently score in the meantime.