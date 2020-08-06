Deals may feel like a dime a dozen these days, as sites discount-battle it out to appeal to all of us stay-at-home shoppers. But, there's one promotional play that's still alluring enough to win over the most jaded of
hearts carts: a secret sale. Amazon just quietly launched what it's dubbing The BIG Summer Sale Event with such little fanfare involved that we actually had trouble locating its landing page (FYI: it's folded into Today's Deals). Now through September 7, the mega-retailer will continue to drop all the way up-to-70%-off daily deals with a focus on home and lifestyle.
To save you the search time, we already did the fumbling around to find the best available of the BIG steals on memory foam mattresses to premium kitchen gadgets and storage solutions. It may not be Prime Day (more to come on that soon), but it's enough to set our carts aflutter with the possibility of scoring a chance Dyson discount or majorly marked-down air purifier and who knows what else. Scroll on to see what secret sale items await you — and remember, what's here today will likely be gone tomorrow.
