Mara Hoffman’s Archive Sale On The RealReal Starts At $75

Hoffman has previously expressed support for the resale industry, a rare occurrence in an industry that encourages consumers to purchase new clothing season after season, rather than making sure the clothing doesn’t end up in a landfill once it leaves the brand’s door. “There are also so many off markets right now where you can get a Mara Hoffman dress. You can go to The RealReal if that works for you. We are working on a take-back system that closes our own loop that gives more life to the pieces we have. We want to train people to not end the cycle of the clothes after their wear,” the designer told InStyle last year.