Mara Hoffman’s Archive Sale On The RealReal Starts At $75

If you're looking to update your warm-weather wardrobe but are hesitant to commit to something full-price, given that there is less than two months of summer left and all, get ready for some exciting news. Everyone's favorite sustainable fashion designer Mara Hoffman partnered with luxury secondhand consignment company The RealReal on a sale featuring 100+ pieces from the eponymous brand’s past collections. Handpicked by Hoffman herself, the selection ranges from effortless dresses that the designer is known for to brightly colored swimwear and summer separates, with prices starting at $75 and going to $225 (originally $135 to $595).
“It's really inspiring to see brands like Mara Hoffman that have always been rooted in sustainability deepen their commitment to reduce the impact of fashion. Taking a public stance to support and promote circularity, as Mara is doing with this partnership and curated sale, sends a powerful message to both shoppers and brands,” says Allison Sommer, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at The RealReal. “By joining forces with The RealReal, Mara Hoffman is helping shine a spotlight on the importance of extending the life of luxury fashion.”
Clothing from Mara Hoffman appeared on the site, which accepts consignments from consumers, prior to the partnership. In fact, TRR estimates that it has saved 469,522 liters of water and prevented 15.06 metric tons of carbon by giving a second life to the brand’s pieces.
Hoffman has previously expressed support for the resale industry, a rare occurrence in an industry that encourages consumers to purchase new clothing season after season, rather than making sure the clothing doesn’t end up in a landfill once it leaves the brand’s door. “There are also so many off markets right now where you can get a Mara Hoffman dress. You can go to The RealReal if that works for you. We are working on a take-back system that closes our own loop that gives more life to the pieces we have. We want to train people to not end the cycle of the clothes after their wear,” the designer told InStyle last year.
This isn’t The RealReal’s first partnership of this kind — in May, New York-based designer Phillip Lim similarly pulled pieces from the brand’s archives to be sold on the platform.
With the demand for Mara Hoffman pieces going up 23% this spring, according to the TheRealReal, you might not want to wait to check out the sale. See our favorite pieces from the drop ahead and shop it on The RealReal now.
