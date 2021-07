Meet The 25-Year-Old Designer Turning Tablecloths & Tea Towels Into “High-Fantasy” Corsets

According to Evans, the sudden spike in interest for her brand is due to a combination of things. During the pandemic, people’s consumption habits have changed , with many seeking out more eco-conscious fashion . Then there is the price factor. “Obviously corsets have been really big lately,” she says, “but not a lot of people are making them sustainably or they are making traditional corsets which are very expensive because they're made to your measurements.” On the contrary, Evans makes everything out of recycled materials, and crafts pieces that, though designed in a traditional way — she uses historical corsets as a blueprint for her designs — are more fashion-forward and easy to wear. Price-wise, they typically go for between​​ £120 and £160 (roughly $165 to $219). In comparison, corsets from a lingerie brand like Agent Provocateur can cost upwards of $1,000