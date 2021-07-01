Cut-outs Ruled On The Gossip Girl Premiere Red Carpet

It’s been nearly 10 years since the CW’s Gossip Girl wrapped up, leaving the Upper East Side gossip channels unattended. Now, HBO Max’s reboot is picking up this task, unveiling a new Gossip Girl age in the era of influencers and Instagram. So, it was no surprise that the reboot’s cast stepped out with Instagram-ready looks for the show’s premiere on Wednesday ahead of the release.
Cut-outs were one of the biggest red carpet trends of the night. Jordan Alexander, who plays an influencer on the show, donned head-to-toe white in the form of a corset top and trousers, which created the illusion of hipbone cut-outs, by the impossibly cool New York-based brand Wiederhoeft. She went a step further by pairing the avant-garde ensemble with a bow-adorned veil-face mask.
Advertisement
Co-star Savannah Smith also went for the cut-out trend with a Louis Vuitton black body-con dress, while Zion Moreno took a glam approach to the look in a black-and-blue gown that exposed her sides and back. The Gossip Girl actors weren’t the only ones jumping on the trend. TikTok star and attendee Remi Bader also donned an orange mini dress with side cut-outs.
But cut-outs weren’t the only trend dominating this red carpet. Taking a cue from the Y2K throwback this season, strapless dresses and tops also made an appearance. The best-dressed award for that category went to Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak who wore a strapless gown with an embellished bodice and a black flowing skirt with a matching cape from Chanel.
Awards season was full of cut-out and strapless looks this spring — see: Andra Day, Megan Thee Stallion, and Zendaya — a trend that, judging by this red carpet, will continue all summer.
The Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on HBO Max on July 8.