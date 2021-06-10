The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Full Of Super Rich Kids & Fake Friends

In the trailer, a group of Manhattan's elite sit on the iconic Met steps, where they beckon over a new girl (Whitney Peak) wearing a very Blair Waldorf-like headband. Queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) does the honor of taking off her kitschy accessory. Inviting new blood into a friend group with its own checkered history is naturally a recipe for drama — add the looming threat of Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell is back!), who is now on Instagram, and you've got a wild school year ahead.