The New Gossip Girl Trailer Is Full Of Super Rich Kids & Fake Friends

Drama, sex, lies, and couture? You know you love it. The new Gossip Girl reboot has dropped its first full trailer, giving us a peek into the glamorous world of a new batch of Upper East Siders.
Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the CW series that ran from 2007 to 2012, HBO Max's Gossip Girl centers on the lives and antics of wealthy private schoolers in New York City. However, an anonymous blogger named Gossip Girl always threatens (and succeeds) to air out their biggest secrets. But this is Gossip Girl in today's world, and the Constance Billard students face challenges that their original predecessors never had to deal with — namely social media, influencer culture, and the stress of being a Gen Z teen.
In the trailer, a group of Manhattan's elite sit on the iconic Met steps, where they beckon over a new girl (Whitney Peak) wearing a very Blair Waldorf-like headband. Queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) does the honor of taking off her kitschy accessory. Inviting new blood into a friend group with its own checkered history is naturally a recipe for drama — add the looming threat of Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell is back!), who is now on Instagram, and you've got a wild school year ahead.
The series also stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created and were showrunners on the original series, serve as executive producers on the reboot. Joshua Safran will return as showrunner as well. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Safran confirmed that the series will be set post-COVID (everyone is vaccinated, no masks, etc.). But just because the characters aren't dealing with pandemic woes doesn't mean they aren't grappling with something bigger than themselves. In fact, Safran teased that there is a "major twist" in the series. As Gossip Girl so narrates with iconic flair: “This just in: there’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard."
Watch the trailer for Gossip Girl, premiering on HBO Max on July 8.
