Sex, Secrets & Selfies: The New Gossip Girl Teaser Is Finally Here

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is here. That is, the first teaser for the highly-anticipated reboot.
In the clip, we get a glimpse of the members of the Constance Billard class of 2021 and a new cast of characters we know we'll love to hate, and hate to love. We also are reunited with a familiar — well, not face, but voice: Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) themselves.
Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original 2007-2002 CW series developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girl tells the story of wealthy private schoolers navigating sex and relationships, as well as a litany of problems that could really only plague the tip-top of Manhattan's elite.
The teens of Gossip Girl 2.0, however, live in a different era than their early predecessors, and therefore, many of the circumstances — and stakes — will have changed. But one thing remains the same: the mysterious drama-stirring blogger’s website is back after going dark for nine years, and they're bound to uncover the dark secrets behind all those perfect, Chanel lipstick-adorned smirks.
"You've gotten so comfortable thinking you're in control of your image, your actions, the narrative, that you forgot one thing: That I can see you," Gossip Girl narrates. "And before I'm through, I'll make sure you see you too. XOXO."
The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and newcomer Savannah Lee Smith. Watch the teaser for Gossip Girl, premiering on HBO Max on July 8.