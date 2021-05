So, How Is It Really? Wearing A Bridgerton-Inspired Corset

According to SKIMS’ site, the waist trainer, which is available in black and tan and sizes XXS to 4X , is meant to “accentuate your natural curves” and be worn underneath clothing. Though made from neoprene and soft to the touch, as the name suggests, it was the most constricting of the corset styles I tested out. As such, it didn’t feel the most comfortable when I wore it under a fitted gray dress while running errands in 90-degree weather. Even less so after I ate three servings of pasta (plus dessert and triple the recommended daily amount of free garlic bread). But then again, I had been warned by experts: “A corset will never be truly comfortable,” Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick told Refinery29 prior to the show’s release.