13 Corsets That Are Bridgerton-Approved — & Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Though the undergarment trend has been growing in popularity among the fashion crowd for a few seasons now, with New York-based designers Bevza, PRISCAVera, and Dion Lee all having them in recent ready-to-wear collections , it was Bridgerton’s release in December that really got the ball rolling outside of the industry. Now, corsets, both lingerie-style options and more wearable alternatives (which you can wear over shirts and dresses), are available everywhere from ASOS to Net-A-Porter.