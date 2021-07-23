16 Belly Chains To Help You Layer On The Body Baubles Like It’s 2003

Once reserved for the sceniest of Y2K celebrities — think: Amanda Bynes, Christina Aguilera, Christina Milian, and Nelly Furtado — the belly chain is once again enjoying a resurgence. We’ve seen the waist-skimming baubles in bikini pics posted by Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Rodrigo as well as paired with ready-to-wear on Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian. They’ve even appeared on catwalks at Chanel, Jacquemus, and Dior. Essentially, a skimpy summer look is not complete until a gold or silver chain — sometimes embellished with pearls or other stones — is encircling your waist.
Intrigued? Same. But where does one buy a belly chain for an upcoming tropical vacation (or, for that matter, a backyard hang) other than from a DIY shop on Etsy or straight from Chanel? There are some jewelry brands that have been working on supplying us with belly chains. Missoma, Bagatiba, Petit Moments, and more Instagram-favorite brands are all now offering body jewelry for you to test out this summer.
To help get your collection of belly chains started, we rounded up 16 modern styles ahead.
