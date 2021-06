Upside-Down Bikinis Are Trending — Here Are 16 Styles To Get You Started

For those undeterred by a swimsuit hack made only for dry land or a leisurely swim in the pool, you really only need an adjustable string bikini top. From there, flip your suit upside down and tie the chest straps around your neck, and the neck straps around your chest. Adjust accordingly. Take it a step further by crisscrossing the straps that go around your neck before tying them in the back, or even further, by making the top strapless. For the latter, take the crisscrossed straps from the last step, loop them around your chest (under your arms), and tie them in the back. Goodbye pesky tan lines , hello Instagram fame.