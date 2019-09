The Best Swimsuits For Avoiding Tan Lines

Basic styles are basic for a reason: At the end of the day, they're a tried and true pick. So where we may have left our itty bitty string bikinis back on the pool party decks of Miami in 2006, maybe it's time we let them back into our lives. And it's not just us. The return of string ties and barely-there garments are prevalent in this summer's swimwear selection . Between pushing the boundaries for just how much of your hoo-ha is actually covered by a flimsy pair of bottoms to pairing string bikini bottoms with more experimental tops, swimsuit designers are doling out the love, too.