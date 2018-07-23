The Best Swimsuits For Avoiding Tan Lines

When it comes to shopping for swimsuits, there's a whole hoard of things we unnecessarily worry about. From fit to what's popular to cursing out retailers who sell their bikinis in sets but don't let you vary the size between top and bottom. Then there's the added fun that trendy swimsuit styles aren't always the best choice in the practicality department. While that geometric stomach cut-out might look cute under a cabana, tan lines can be a pain. No one wants a hexagonal mid-section after their first day under the sun.
Basic styles are basic for a reason: At the end of the day, they're a tried and true pick. So where we may have left our itty bitty string bikinis back on the pool party decks of Miami in 2006, maybe it's time we let them back into our lives. And it's not just us. The return of string ties and barely-there garments are prevalent in this summer's swimwear selection. Between pushing the boundaries for just how much of your hoo-ha is actually covered by a flimsy pair of bottoms to pairing string bikini bottoms with more experimental tops, swimsuit designers are doling out the love, too.
So whether you're ready to channel your inner Kardashian (because obviously they DGAF about trends and string bikinis are a regular part of their clothing rotation) or you're just looking for a pain-free way to tan this year, shop our picks ahead.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.