Here comes the sun (kind of), and with it our favorite clothing season: swim season. Though we're planning on spending as much of May through September (plus long weekend getaways from February to April) relaxin' and maxin' by the pool, we're first taking a careful look at our current bathing suit inventory. If you're wearing the same two-piece you've had since that family beach trip 10 years ago, you might want to consider an upgrade. And whether there's an upcoming vacay on your calendar or you're just looking for some quality lounge chair time, the approaching warm weather months are reason enough to give those suits a refresh.
Ahead, we're giving you a breakdown of the swimsuit trends you can expect to be big in summer 2019. Here you'll find a little something for everyone, from revamps on classic silhouettes to on-trend items that'll have you standing out from the crowd. Click on and feel free to dive head-first into a purchase or two, because it's only swim season for so long, y'all.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.