Here comes the sun (kind of), and with it our favorite clothing season: swim season . Though we're planning on spending as much of May through September (plus long weekend getaways from February to April) relaxin' and maxin' by the pool, we're first taking a careful look at our current bathing suit inventory. If you're wearing the same two-piece you've had since that family beach trip 10 years ago, you might want to consider an upgrade. And whether there's an upcoming vacay on your calendar or you're just looking for some quality lounge chair time, the approaching warm weather months are reason enough to give those suits a refresh.