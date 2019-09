If you’re like us, you just barely survived January's arctic blasts, snow squalls, and plummeting temperatures. Our bodies might still be enduring the dread of winter (thank you, puffer coats and fleece vests ), but our minds are already on a sandy beach somewhere curing these seasonal blues. With warmer weather and vacation destinations on the brain, we’re planning out the essential bathing suit shopping required to address our winter-induced vitamin D deficiencies. That’s why, for our latest installment of Hype Machine , we’re thinking about one thing and one thing only: the little black one-piece swimsuit.