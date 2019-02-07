Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
If you’re like us, you just barely survived January's arctic blasts, snow squalls, and plummeting temperatures. Our bodies might still be enduring the dread of winter (thank you, puffer coats and fleece vests), but our minds are already on a sandy beach somewhere curing these seasonal blues. With warmer weather and vacation destinations on the brain, we’re planning out the essential bathing suit shopping required to address our winter-induced vitamin D deficiencies. That’s why, for our latest installment of Hype Machine, we’re thinking about one thing and one thing only: the little black one-piece swimsuit.
Much like the reliable little black dress, this bathing suit style will be your go-to swimwear essential. It's simple, flattering, and easy to wear. To help you make the best choice without the nightmare of swimsuit shopping IRL, we’ve scoured the internet using the consumer comment section as a guide. Expect nothing less than the top-vetted suggestions from your fellow internauts as you prepare for your next warm-weather getaway or stock up for swimsuit season.
