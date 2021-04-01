One-Piece Swimsuits That Make The Comfort Zone Look Chic

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the phalanx of swimwear silhouettes that populate our favorite purveyors of aquatic duds. Do we want an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, size-inclusive bikini? A topsy-turvy two-piece? A fast-fashion take on a swimsuit straight off the runway? When we’re confronted with a shopping conundrum that stymies, we often make a beeline for our comfort zone — meaning, you’ll likely find us strutting our stuff in a stylish one-piece swimsuit this summer. Just because this particular bathing costume is tried and true doesn’t mean it’s ho-hum. Whether it’s a gingham-printed or abstract-art adorned maillot with a dangerously low back or an elegant monochrome number with a plunging neckline and feminine details, there are more chic suits than summer weekends to wear them through — and we rounded up 16 of them right here. If you find yourself adding more than one piece of one-piece swimwear to your cart, don’t expect any shade from us. Only sun [insert sunglasses emoji].
H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit
A bustline that offers gentle shaping and an on-trend pistachio hue makes this ribbed suit a surefire summer bet.
Stone Fox Swim Gingham Scoop One-Piece
Checkerboard prints are on the rise this summer — we’ll take ours in a muted tangerine palette in the form of a plunge-back one-piece, thanks!
Solid & Striped Claudia Swimsuit
The glitchy print on this cutout one-piece swimsuit makes for a highly unique beach look.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit
While we’re leaving ruffles out of our home decor for the time being, they always make for a welcome detail on a swimsuit — especially a chic, optic white one-piece with a plunging neckline.
Becca Delilah Clare Plunge One-Piece
This plunging maillot transforms a fusty mid-century design motif into an eye-catching, summer-ready detail.
Norma Kamali Super Low-Back Rio Swimsuit
Norma Kamali’s iconic throwback silhouette gets a museum-worthy update thanks to a splash of abstract color.
La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit
This super-minimal spaghetti-strap suit boasts subtle shirring at the midsection for the appearance of a smooth surface.
Swimsuits For All Lattice Plunge One Piece
This classic maillot boasts a traditional silhouette, but stays sneaky-sexy thanks to a deep plunge and strategically placed cut-outs.
Nike Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit
While this sporty maillot is edging dangerously close to bikini territory, it retains its single-piece status thanks to subtle side panels.
Lululemon Waterside High-Neck One-Piece
Surprise — this seemingly modest suit hides a plunging back, offering an unexpected juxtaposition to its elegant, collarbone-skimming neckline.
Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit
While this body-positive swimwear imprint is responsible for a host of top-rated swimsuits, it’s hard to challenge the dominance — or the 3,500+ reviews and five-star rating — of this best-selling one-shoulder maillot.
Frankie’s Bikninis Marie Ribbed One-Piece
Be the most radiant sunbather at the beach this summer with a supportive swimsuit in a look-at-me hot pink hue.
Cupshe Colorblocked One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Remind you of an old-school soccer uniform? That’s what we love about this top-rated crinkly suit from culty Amazon brand Cupshe.
BOUND by Bond-Eye Milan Swimsuit
We didn’t know we needed ocean-hued ombre swimwear this summer until we laid eyes on this cut-out, one-shoulder maillot.
Tory Burch Lipsi Floral Print Underwire Swimsuit
This nostalgic floral print gives off vintage vibes, but doesn’t feel the least bit dated thanks to the sweetheart neckline and barely-there straps of this minimal one-piece.
Dixperfect 90s Swimsuit
This under-$30 Amazon suit took the internet by storm when it surfaced a few summers back — with an on-trend super-low back, high-cut legs, and a very agreeable price tag, it quickly racked up over 500 reviews and 4.2 stars.
