So You’re Thinking About Trying An Upside-Down Bikini…

In the spirit of research, here’s what I found: While the standard upside-down style is the most sturdy when compared to any other style (strapless, criss-crossing it in the front, laying it on top of your chest untied while your assistant takes fake-candid pics of you with a book you don’t plan on reading), it still isn’t actually sturdy. While it might outlast a wade in the shallow end of the pool, there’s no chance it’ll survive a single wave at the beach or a dive into the deep end. When the cinching isn’t on the bottom, the “coverage” part of a string bikini becomes a complete joke. All day long, I spent more time adjusting my swimsuit than not adjusting it. Despite doing this experiment for work, I think it made me get less work done.