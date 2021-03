So You’re Thinking About Trying An Upside-Down Bikini…

When several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — starting with Kendall , and then followed by Kylie and Kourtney — began wearing their string bikini tops upside down last summer, I figured that it'd be a blip as far as fashion trends go. After all, one of the big differences between famouses and the rest of us is that we actually like getting into the pool. But, like clockwork, once the weather warmed up, the DIY swimwear trend became ubiquitous, as people began tying their tops upside-down, criss-crossed, and even sideways. The Bachelor’s Chelsea Vaughn chose an upside-down bikini for a beach day in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in March, and appeared — at least in photos — to hold up during an outdoor shower. Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine wore a flipped blue bikini with a belly chain in January. And Atlanta-based blogger Frankly Frankie’ s Instagram feed is full of upside bikinis, tied in myriad ways, from 180 degree flips to backwards and sideways.