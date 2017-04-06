Here comes the sun, and with it our favourite clothing season: swim season. Though we're planning on spending as much of June, July, and August relaxin' and maxin' by the pool, we're first taking a careful look at our current swimwear inventory. If you're wearing the same two-piece you've had since that family beach trip 10 years ago, you might want to consider an upgrade. And whether there's an upcoming sandy getaway on your calendar, or your just looking for some quality lounge chair time, the approaching season is reason enough to give those suits a refresh.