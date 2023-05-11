9 Major Swimwear Trends According To Experts

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many swimsuit trends and products to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials.
We spend all winter waiting for it, wrapped up in our oversized knit sweaters and counting down the minutes until warmer days ahead. Summer, the season for all things lightweight and mini, is just around the corner, and we’re dropping layers along the way. But as temperatures begin to rise, our hopefully decluttered closets must adjust accordingly, leaving us poolside-loving people to wonder which swimsuit style will best complete our hot-weather wardrobes this year.
“Most swim brands just want their wearers to feel good. That is evergreen, and will always be in style,” says Hayley Segar, founder and chief executive officer of onewith Swim. “If someone comes across a swimsuit that they know they can look forward to wearing instead of dreading the next time the need arises, they’ll jump on the opportunity to buy it.”
The easy-to–wear approach doesn’t mean the biggest bathing suit trends will be boring. From Barbiecore pink to mesh detailing, the looks and aesthetics that are popular in clothing right now are making their way into swim apparel too. “We shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort and support for style,” says Kristina Guilmain, design director at Swimsuits For All.
Ahead, take your beach-going, poolside ‘fits up a notch with 9 swimwear trends that, according to experts, will have you feeling as good as you look.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.