7 Brands Making The Most Beautiful Plus-Size Swimwear

If you're anything like me, then you haven't always found joy in shopping for swimwear. A fat-phobic society once kept us, big girls, from thinking we deserved to enjoy water-filled summer activities like everyone else. If a suit wasn’t made to cover or hide our bodies, then it probably wasn't available. Although anti-fat bias is still a prevalent problem in the fashion industry, there are companies out there helping to change things for the better — starting with the below brands that are currently putting out the best in plus-size swimwear