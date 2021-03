Dia & Co Launched Plus-Size Swimwear — & I Tried It On

Industry leader Dia & Co is known for bringing stylish apparel to the underserved plus-size fashion community through fun curated boxes, wide-ranging stock, and an incredibly user-friendly site. And now, for the first time, Dia & Co has expanded its offerings to include plus-size swimwear just in time for the sunshine. This launch features limited-edition collections with sizes up to 5X from three notable brands in the inclusive fashion space: Andie Swim Nomads Swimwear , and Kitty & Vibe (to be released in April). After Dia & Co kindly sent me a handful of the new suits to try on at home, I selected my two favorites (a bikini and a one-piece style) to review in detail below. Hopefully, my IRL feedback will make finding the best style for you a little more seamless while shopping from home! Scroll on for my full breakdown of the swimwear pieces that stood out — and also to peep the rest of the beautiful collection.