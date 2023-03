30 Plus-Size Swim Pieces You’ll Feel Cool & Confident In

I will be honest: The idea of shopping for a swimsuit used to terrify me. Everyone has their own insecurities, but as a plus-size person , those insecurities felt so much more heightened. I focused so much on what I wanted to cover up that it took the joy away from being in the water. Over time, after following influencers, models, and folks that I just thought were cool and shared the same body shape and size as me, I realized that if I can love and admire them, then I can feel the same way about myself.