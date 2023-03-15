30 Plus-Size Swim Pieces You’ll Feel Cool & Confident In

I will be honest: The idea of shopping for a swimsuit used to terrify me. Everyone has their own insecurities, but as a plus-size person, those insecurities felt so much more heightened. I focused so much on what I wanted to cover up that it took the joy away from being in the water. Over time, after following influencers, models, and folks that I just thought were cool and shared the same body shape and size as me, I realized that if I can love and admire them, then I can feel the same way about myself.
Do you remember that iconic scene from Hulu’s Shrill, where Aidy Bryant's character attends the Fat Babe Pool Party? That scene made such an impact on me and so many plus-size women I know. To just exist, to be fully present and enjoy the sun kissing your skin, that, to me, is bliss.
It doesn’t matter how much or how little coverage your swimwear or activewear has, just as long as you feel comfortable and cute! I like switching it up and have several swim pieces to choose from. Swimwear can be super-versatile, and thankfully, there are plenty of styles to choose from in plus sizes. Ahead are 30 of the best plus-size swimsuits from one-pieces to bikini separates that are sure to make a splash.
All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
