Metal Mesh Is The Y2K Trend Suited For Your Holiday Dressing

Back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, the metal mesh dress, also known as the chainmail dress, was popularized by a set of supermodels and celebs, from Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to Paris Hilton. Now it has returned — along with other Y2K staples like low-rise jeans butterfly motifs , and micro-mini skirts — on the likes of today's A-listers Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Even when the social and economic panorama is not so bright right now, fashion is holding on to its optimistic spirit.