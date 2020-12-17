LBDs Are Over (For Now). Long Live Party Pajamas

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when our wardrobe workhorse was unquestionably the little black dress. Available in every size, shape, and hemline, it was our fallback frock for festivities of every stripe — and it really pulled its weight this time of year, when our social calendars were packed to the gills with Friendsgivings, White Elephant parties, and New Year’s Eve ragers.
This year's new soiree normal calls for a different type of party-wear — something that’s more in step with what we’ve been rocking all year long (ie, matching sweatsuits and stretchy, stretchy bottoms). Enter: the party pajama. Still well within our quarantine comfort zone (matching top and bottom, elastic waistband, transitions from bed to couch with ease), these PJs offer a little more evening-friendly pizzazz than their heather-gray cotton counterparts. Less “I woke up like this” and more “I dressed up for this,” these coordinating sets offer flair, frippery, and a festive print or sparkle that will help you feel celebratory even if it’s just you and your cat in a tiny party hat watching the ball drop at midnight.
