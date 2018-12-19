Skip navigation!
White Elephant Gift Guide
Beauty
14 Universal Beauty Gifts Everyone Will Love
by
Megan Decker
More from White Elephant Gift Guide
Beauty
Ulta Beauty Has The Best Last-Minute Gift Sets For Every Budget
Megan Decker
Dec 19, 2018
Beauty
The Last-Minute Beauty Gifts Your Friends Will Love, According To Their Star Signs
Megan Decker
Dec 18, 2018
Beauty
How To Hack A Holiday Beauty Set For The Best Last-Minute Gifting
Megan Decker
Dec 17, 2018
Beauty
All Of Target's Beauty Gift Sets Are On Sale This Week
O...
If you're planning on banging out some holiday shopping this week — before December 23rd, when you'll inevitably reach the point of defeat while being
by
Megan Decker
Gift Guides
13 Candy Gifts For The Sweetest People On Your List
When it comes to our holiday wish lists, most years we find ourselves inspired by the wise words of Aaron Carter's 2000 hit cover of "I Want Candy." Every
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
These 26 Unexpected Holiday Gifts Are Guaranteed To Impress
You've made a list, and you've checked it once, twice, maybe even three times, yet somehow, a good chunk of names are still missing a solid gift idea next
by
Ray Lowe
Secret Santa Gift Guide
10 DIY Secret Santa Gifts For All The Makers On Your List
You might think that the person who has everything is difficult to buy gifts for, but what about the person who can make everything themselves? Those
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
29 White Elephant Gifts They Won't Want To Give Up
Now that November is almost behind us and the temperatures have taken a turn for the chilly, there’s a good chance that someone in your office or friend
by
Austen Tosone
Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's Has A Holiday Food Gift That Is Less Than $4
There are several occasions throughout the year that seem to have been created especially for chocolate lovers. There's Valentine's Day, Easter, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Too Faced Just Dropped Its Holiday Makeup Collection 3 Months Early
Wearing tiny silver star stickers on your face is suddenly cool again, glitter eyebrows and foil lipsticks took over the runways of New York Fashion Week,
by
Megan Decker
Tinseltown
9 White Elephant Gifts, Courtesy Of Chicago Craigslist
Even though White Elephant presents aren't quite real gifts, they sure do have the power to put a smile across someone's face. So, since this is the
by
Rebecca Taras
