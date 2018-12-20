14 Chic Beauty Gifts Practically Made For The Last-Minute Shopper

Some people are inherently impossible to shop for — the primo offender being the girl who already has everything. In your life, maybe that's your picky older sister who returns every gift you've ever given her. Or perhaps it's your soon-to-be mother-in-law (seriously, how many handbags can one woman own?). Whatever the relation, there's a good chance she's causing you a splitting headache right about now.
But before you reach for another Advil, or scroll through your 14th page of Amazon results, consider the universally-loved beauty gifts ahead. From dainty rhinestone barrettes to a luxe silk eye mask — all under $100 — they're guaranteed to charm the pants off anyone on your list, including the one who already owns 11 pairs of Yeezy joggers.
