Under-$30 Secret Santa Skin-Care Gifts Everyone Will Love

What makes Secret Santa fun — the challenge of finding the perfect present within a certain price bracket, the joy of buying something for someone who may not usually be on your list, the element of surprise upon revealing yourself as the gift-giver — is also what makes it anxiety-inducing. After all, once you draw that name out of the Santa hat, there's no turning back, and you could end up with anyone: your uncle who barely speaks except to yell at sports on the TV, a distant friend of a friend, your mom's new boyfriend who you and your siblings suspect may have moved to Florida to escape a warrant out for his arrest...
This holiday season, avoid the missteps and go for a skin-care gift instead of what you think they might like but aren't quite sure. Whether it's an estranged family member, an acquaintance, or a possible man on the run, everybody needs to wash their face before they go to bed at night (and if they aren't doing it already, well, you might just be giving them the gift of a complete lifestyle change). Ahead, five gift sets you can count on to take the stress out of Secret Santa, without exceeding $30.
