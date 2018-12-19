Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Secret Santa Gift Guide
Beauty
14 Universal Beauty Gifts Everyone Will Love
by
Megan Decker
More from Secret Santa Gift Guide
Beauty
Ulta Beauty Has The Best Last-Minute Gift Sets For Every Budget
Megan Decker
Dec 19, 2018
Beauty
The Last-Minute Beauty Gifts Your Friends Will Love, According To Their Star Signs
Megan Decker
Dec 18, 2018
Beauty
How To Hack A Holiday Beauty Set For The Best Last-Minute Gifting
Megan Decker
Dec 17, 2018
Beauty
All Of Target's Beauty Gift Sets Are On Sale This Week
O...
If you're planning on banging out some holiday shopping this week — before December 23rd, when you'll inevitably reach the point of defeat while being
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
25 Surprising Secret Santa Gifts For $25 Or Less
We love the idea of participating in a Secret Santa exchange — that is, until we unwrap something less than creative, like a bar of pharmacy-bought
by
Ray Lowe
Gift Guides
13 Candy Gifts For The Sweetest People On Your List
When it comes to our holiday wish lists, most years we find ourselves inspired by the wise words of Aaron Carter's 2000 hit cover of "I Want Candy." Every
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Under-$30 Secret Santa Skin-Care Gifts Everyone Will Love
What makes Secret Santa fun — the challenge of finding the perfect present within a certain price bracket, the joy of buying something for someone who
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Best Under-$15 Beauty Gifts To Grab At The Drugstore
Think about how often you find yourself power-walking through the automatic sliding doors of a Walmart, your closest Target, or the Duane Reade on your
by
Megan Decker
Movies
11 Ways To Give Timothée Chalamet For Christmas
It's fully December, which means you're getting down to the wire with holiday shopping so here's a great life hack: Pick a gift theme, and stick to it.
by
Morgan Baila
Shopping
A Nerd-Approved Gift Guide For The Pop Culture Fanatic In Your Life
Sorry bullies of the 1980s, but it's cool now to be a "geek." Fandoms have become massive communities emerging from an equal balance of cult tv shows
by
Ray Lowe
Secret Santa Gift Guide
10 DIY Secret Santa Gifts For All The Makers On Your List
You might think that the person who has everything is difficult to buy gifts for, but what about the person who can make everything themselves? Those
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
36 Of The Most Unique Holiday Gifts On Amazon, Found!
We're all aware that Amazon is a treasure trove of products. There are very few places you can purchase a 24-pack of toilet paper, a limited edition
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
Too Faced Just Dropped Its Holiday Makeup Collection 3 Months Early
Wearing tiny silver star stickers on your face is suddenly cool again, glitter eyebrows and foil lipsticks took over the runways of New York Fashion Week,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Smart Beauty Gifts Will Get Any Student Excited About Back-...
It's hard to get anyone excited about going back to school at the end of a three-month vacation filled with beach days, sleeping in until 10, and
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
21 Tiny Gifts That Leave A Big Impression
It's a lesson we've heard from the get-go: Bigger doesn't always mean best. During the holidays, it's easier than ever to get wrapped up in the idea of a
by
Ray Lowe
Politics
The Best Gifts For The Political Junkies In Your Life
We all have those loved ones who, no matter where they sit on the political spectrum, are hardcore when it comes to politics. They talk about it over
by
Andrea González-R...
Work & Money
How To Turn Gift Cards Into Cash
Every year, for the last several years, my dad has bought me a gift card to H&M for Christmas. It's a gift that sounds generic, but one I actually
by
Judith Ohikuare
Makeup
Under-$20 Secret Santa Gifts Everyone Will Want To Steal
Unless you have that perfect peach candle Emma Stone crooned about on SNL, finding the right Secret Santa gift is, frankly, a pain in the ass. It needs to
by
Lexy Lebsack
Shopping
6 Surprising Secret Santa Gifts Under $20
It’s easy to get caught up in the spending hype during the holidays, but there are only a few people you really want to spoil. For the rest, consider
by
Ellen Hoffman
San Francisco
4 Things Blogger Julia Engel Wants For The Holidays
Christmas has always been one of my favorite holidays. As a child, I used to stay up at night waiting for Santa to come — and failing. Then, I'd love
by
Julia Engel
Shopping
50 Surprising Secret Santa Gifts Under $20
While you might have a couple of people on your list who you're definitely planning on spoiling, the majority of the folks you're shopping for this season
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Oh Mai Darling Blogger Pins Her Brightest Holiday Ideas
It’s about time that red-nosed reindeer had some competition. Give Rudolph a run for his money with the festive, cheery pops of color that are as
by
Us
Shopping
50 Under-$10 Gifts For A Secret Santa Win
Okay, so, maybe your name wasn't drawn from a hat, and you're not planning on partaking in any holiday gifting games. But, chances are you're going to
by
Sarah Wasilak
Entertaining
12 Secret Santa Gifts That Put Drugstore Buys To Shame
Time to get real: Hershey's Kisses-filled candy canes, Russell Stover teddy bears, and other drugstore-bought offerings do not qualify as holiday gifts
by
Amanda Keiser
Entertaining
These Secret Santa Gifts Are So Bizarre
As we say goodbye to Halloween, we welcome the holiday season with open arms. Okay, perhaps it's a little premature to be excited about the upcoming
by
Emily London
Fashion
8 Amazing Gifts For Everyone On Your Holiday List
The people on your holiday gift list are like fashionable, little snowflakes — no two are quite the same. But they do have one thing in common –
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted