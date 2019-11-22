6 Bath & Body Works Holiday Sets For Last-Minute Gifting

A scented candle is the universal gift; it's thoughtful, cozy, and almost everyone loves lighting a wick and filling their home with the smell of fresh-cut balsam (just ask Emma Stone).
When it comes to the holiday season, no one does them quite like Bath & Body Works. But instead of grabbing a jar of Cranberry Woods and throwing it in a bag for the White Elephant gift swap you forgot, you can pick up a curated, pre-wrapped set that makes it look like you put in way more effort than you actually did.
Ahead, take a peek at the brand's entire assortment of 2019 holiday gift sets. In addition to candles, there are body butters, fragrance mists, shower gels — and a pack of shimmery, sugar-scented lip gloss that will instantly make you the coolest cousin at the party.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.