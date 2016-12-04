Saturday Night Live returned from its Thanksgiving break with none other than America's sweetheart, Emma Stone, and teen dream Shawn Mendes.
Overall, the episode was fairly strong. The best sketches of the night didn't hinge on one person or theme, but touched on a little bit of everything happening in pop culture. The real breakout moments were Jennifer Aniston's cameo, Emma Stone's "Christmas Candle" song, and Alec Baldwin's Twitter-obsessed Trump.
Perhaps the most noteworthy moment from last night's episode didn't happen on-air, but rather on Twitter, when President-elect Trump responded to the show's sketch in real time. He tweeted, "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."
We thought it was pretty damn funny — but, please, click ahead and decide for yourself.
