Emma Stone
Music
BTSxSNL Promo is Fun, But It Gets One Thing Wrong
by
Natalie Morin
More from Emma Stone
Entertainment
BTS Will Probably Perform New Music On
SNL
& Nobody Is Ready
Natalie Morin
Mar 13, 2019
Beauty
The Biggest Beauty Moments You
Didn't
See At The Oscars
Samantha Sasso
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
Olivia Colman's Fake Gout Was So Good, It Won An Oscar
Samantha Sasso
Feb 25, 2019
Fashion
Emma Stone Oscar’s Dress Is Giving Food Vibes — & Is Maybe Trypop...
Emma Stone may have quickly breezed by on the Oscars red carpet, but that didn't keep viewers at home from forming an opinion on her Louis Vuitton dress.
by
Channing Hargrove
Emma Stone
Emma Stone & Dave McCary's Meet Cute (Probably) Involved
...
When the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday night, it could be a pretty big evening for Emma Stone. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The
by
Nicole Pomarico
Beauty
What These Oscar Nominees Looked Like On Their First Red Carpet
With so many killer actresses dominating the Oscars ballot every year, we always anticipate some big beauty moments. After all, it's the awards show that
by
Samantha Sasso
Tech
Here's How To Stream The Academy Award Nominations
Awards season reaches its apex with the announcement of the Academy Award nominations. This year, as the Academy has done in previous years, those
by
Meagan Fredette
Celebrity Beauty
Emma Stone’s New Hair Color Defies Trends — & It’s Fabulous
Unlike the weather, awards season is heating up, and celebs are using the spotlight to show off their new looks. And the easiest way to snag some love
by
Meagan Fredette
Golden Globe Awards
Emma Stone Apologizes For Her White-Washing Role During The Golde...
Sandra Oh isn't pulling any punches as co-host of the 2019 Golden Globes. During the opening monologue with Andy Samberg, the Killing Eve star poked fun
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Turning 30 Really Bummed Emma Stone Out
Birthdays are usually a cause for celebration, but that wasn’t the case on Emma Stone’s 30th. Stone, who covered British Vogue for their February
by
Alejandra Salazar
Movies
Your Favorite Celebs On The Dream Roles They Didn't Get
The same way we only see the good parts of people's lives on Instagram, we, obviously, only see celebrities in the blockbuster movies in which they were
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Why
The Favourite
Doesn't Have A Traditional Villain
There are three protagonists in Yorgos Lanthimos' captivating, and completely unique drama, The Favourite. Throughout the course of the film, the
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Emma Stone Never Watched Her Old Movies
You may not realize it, but Emma Stone and Timothée Chalamet have a lot in common, at least when it comes to their careers. They both made big Hollywood
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
13 Reasons To Spend Black Friday At The Movies
I see your rabid shopping trip and I raise you: going to the movies! Black Friday, if you want it to be, can be an idyllic oasis amid holiday madness.
by
Rebecca Farley
Movie Reviews
The Favourite
Is A Twisted Feast Of Decadence & Deceit
The Favourite is a beautifully festooned Ladurée macaron laced with deadly arsenic. It’s a sensorial delight, a delicious morsel of court decadence,
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Emma Stone Shares The Sinister Meaning Behind Her First Nude In <...
The Favourite may center around a dramatic and dysfunctional royal court, but it's unlike any other period piece before it. From the (wild and crazy) mind
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Emma Stone's Colorist Tells Us How She Keeps Her Red Hair Lo...
Ever since Emma Stone's breakout role as a quirky redhead in 2007's Superbad, people have been bringing photos of the actress to her longtime colorist,
by
Megan Decker
Movies
Emma Stone & Olivia Colman Were Not Having This Interruption By A...
Olivia Colman and Emma Stone were working the red carpet in London last night at the U.K. premiere of The Favourite when their interview was (briefly)
by
Katy Harrington
Beauty
Emma Stone's New Haircut Is The No-Fuss Style We Needed For ...
It's already October and we expect you've probably asked yourself, at least once or twice, What haircut should I get for fall? Talk to a friend,
by
Samantha Sasso
Mind
Emma Stone On What It Was Like To Experience Her First Panic Attack
Emma Stone has been speaking openly about her experiences with anxiety — and advocating for those who struggle with the same issues — for years. The
by
Sara Coughlin
Movies
Jennifer Lawrence Brought Her New Boyfriend To Emma Stone’s Movie...
Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend just took the most important step in any Hollywood relationship: going to a premiere. Lawrence and Cooke Maroney,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Justin Theroux Is The Mad Scientist In Charge Of Jonah Hill & Emm...
Have you ever wished that all of your problems could be quickly and permanently fixed? Of course, you have. Who hasn't? Sadly, lasting, meaningful change
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Will Jonah Hill & Emma Stone In
Maniac
Fill The
Supe...
Maniac is nigh, and Netflix has just released another teaser for the series. This new video heavily features Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as two star-crossed
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Billy On The Street
Is Back & Emma Stone Is The Latest V...
Billy Eichner has been busy. When he's not tweeting about the current political climate, getting into fights over Meryl Streep's merits, or spurring one
by
Madison Medeiros
News
Greta Gerwig’s
Little Women
Exchanges Emma Stone For Emm...
Where one Emma goes, another Emma is always sure to follow. At least, this is true when it comes to one very specific thing — Greta Gerwig’s upcoming
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
There's A Lot Happening In This Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Sto...
Celebrities interviewing other celebrities has become a bit of a thing recently, but this conversation between Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence is a whole
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Hollywood’s New Power Trio Is Here & I’m So Ready For It
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone's exclusive BFF club just added a plus one. According to E! News, the Red Sparrow actress was seen hosting a dinner on
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Emma Stone & Jonah Hill's Trippy Netflix Series Looks Supergood
I thought I didn't know much about Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, but now that Netflix has released the first stills from
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Emma Stone Got A Perm — & We Have Questions
Celebrity hair changes are rarely predictable. Just last year alone, we saw A-list stars go from back-grazing lengths to ear-grazing pixies — and even
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Why Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Skipped The Golden Globes Afte...
You know what's better than getting ready to go out with your friends? When you decide to not go out at all. The moment everyone admits they'd rather just
by
Kathryn Lindsay
