Emma Stone Has A Zombieland Sequel Idea That Will Make The Undead Live On Forever

Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the cult classic horror-comedy Zombieland , is set to be released a decade after the first one hit theaters. According to Ruben Fleischer, who directed both films, they wanted to make sure they were resurrecting the project for the right reasons and for the right story. “It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy to come back to Zombieland for,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original.”