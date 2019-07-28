Emma Stone Has A Zombieland Sequel Idea That Will Make The Undead Live On Forever

Hollywood appears to be ushering in a zombie renaissance and Emma Stone is ready and waiting with ideas to make the undead live on forever.
Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to the cult classic horror-comedy Zombieland, is set to be released a decade after the first one hit theaters. According to Ruben Fleischer, who directed both films, they wanted to make sure they were resurrecting the project for the right reasons and for the right story. “It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy to come back to Zombieland for,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original.”
The movie rejoins Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) as they make the former White House their home base and continue to slay zombies in new and creative — but always gruesome — ways. It turns out, the zombies haven’t killed off everyone just yet. You never know who you’ll run into during the apocalypse, but in this case, we can count on seeing Rasario Dawson and Luke Wilson based on the trailer, which was released a few days ago.
Fleischer also mentioned Stone’s idea to keep the project going. The director said Stone suggested making a new Zombieland every 10 years. But like the gap between the original and the forthcoming sequel, it would all depend on whether the fans wanted to keep seeing the group of rag-tag zombie slayers.
Fleischer did say he was open to the idea. “I can’t imagine a better way to look forward to my future than knowing that every 10 years I get to hang out with those guys and make a movie with them again,” he said.
Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on October 18.
