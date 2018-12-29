Turning 30 Really Bummed Emma Stone Out

Stone, who covered British Vogue for their February 2019 issue, told the magazine that entering a new decade left her in a bit of a funk for a few days.
“I got gloomy for about a week,” she told Vogue, “but realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”
And Stone is definitely pushing herself to find that voice. She returned to the big screen this winter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period dramedy The Favourite, holding her own with fellow powerhouses Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman as their characters navigate the early 18th-century court of Great Britain’s Queen Anne. Turning in a career-high performance, Stone is already considered a frontrunner for next year’s Oscars.
But professional successes aside, personal growth still has its painful moments, even for Academy Award-winning actresses. But now — almost two months since turning 30 — Stone went on to drop some hard-earned life advice that we can all use.
“It's okay if not everybody likes you," she told Vogue. "So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable."
She continued, candid and relatable as always, "Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”
Preach, Emma — and happy belated birthday.
