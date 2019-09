Weisz is both intensely alluring and terrifyingly vicious. (She’s also the only actress in Hollywood who could somehow appear more beautiful with a gash across her face.) She’s grown used to power, and wields it confidently, compelling Anne to sign off on her decisions, and her spending, to the dismay of the political opposition, headed by Tory leader Robert Harley ( Nicholas Hoult , a shameless dandy in a towering wig). But she also feels genuine affection for her friend (and, as we discover later, her lover). She rubs Anne’s legs when she’s afflicted with gout, tells her when her makeup looks more “badger” than smokey eye, and races her down the palace’s impossibly long corridors in a wheelchair when she’s feeling unwell. Still, she takes her position for granted.