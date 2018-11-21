Bubbling under The Favourite’s decadent surface is a barely suppressed tsunami of female rage that threatens to drown the entire country in its wake. In another film, this could easily come off as an indictment of women’s ambition, but Lanthimos revels in his heroines, never judging them, especially in their intricate battles. There’s no villain in this story, just whoever happens to be winning at any given moment. It’s a treatise on power, so rarely shown through the lense of not just one woman, but three.