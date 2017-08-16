Ellie Goulding Makes This New Movie About A Mysterious Illness Even Creepier

Turns out the creepiest sound on earth isn't footsteps when you thought you were alone or something going "bump" in the middle of the night — it's an a capella version of Ellie Goulding's "Burn." That's the soundtrack for the official trailer for The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, the new movie directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he was the brains behind dystopian hit The Lobster, but Deer looks so much more chilling.
The horror movie stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, as well as relative newcomer Barry Keoghan, who you might recognize from Dunkirk. Select critics have already seen the film at the Cannes Film Festival, where it picked up the award for best screenplay, according to Variety.
While the trailer is purposefully vague — favoring disturbing images over actual plot details — it's clear the film is about a disease that causes people to become paralyzed from the waist down, and it's targeting one family in particular.
"I don’t understand why I should have to pay the price," Kidman's character says in the trailer. "… why my children should have to pay the price."
It also seems like this phenomenon may have something to do with Keoghan, who seems to be the only one upright in this whole trailer, aside from Farrell, who plays the heart surgeon trying to get to the bottom of it.
Critics have described the film as a "revenge" drama, but whatever it is, the images of people dragging themselves across the floor with their arms won't be leaving my head any time soon. See for yourself when the film hits theaters October 27.
